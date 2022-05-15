Left Menu

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura Chief Minister

Tripura BJP chief Manik Saha on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of the state on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 15-05-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 12:00 IST
Manik Saha takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura BJP chief Manik Saha on Sunday took oath as the chief minister of the state on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala. The BJP legislative party meeting on Saturday had elected Saha as the legislature party leader in the presence of the Central observers. The BJP decided for leadership change in the state a year ahead of the Assembly elections by replacing Biplab Kumar Deb with Saha as the Chief Minister.

Saha is a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state. The polls in the state are likely to be held in March next year. Saha, a dental surgeon, is expected to steer the party in the Assembly polls amid a multi-cornered contest in the northeastern state where Trinamool Congress is also seeking to emerge as a key player.

The sudden political development came as a surprise to the people of the state. Saha joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Meanwhile, Deb after submitting his resignation to State Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya said that he had wholeheartedly served the people of the Tripura. Deb had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Tripura in 2018, ending the 25-year-rule of the Communist Party of India in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

