Former Advocate General of Kerala Sudhakara Prasad passes away

Former Advocate General of Kerala and senior advocate C P Sudhakara Prasad died on Sunday, family sources said. He was 81.

Prasad was the longest serving AG of the state. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

The senior lawyer died between 12 am and 1 am on Sunday at his residence in Ernakulam, family sources said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Prasad's death.

Vijayan said the senior lawyer, when he was the Advocate General (AG) of the state, had completed the tasks assigned to him and was always a spokesperson of Left-wing politics.

The CM also said that as the state president of the All India Lawyers' Union, Prasad had played a prominent role in leading the organisation.

The senior lawyer had been in and out of hospital for the last several months as his health had deteriorated after he got infected with COVID-19 and recovered from it, a source in the legal fraternity said.

The lawyer also said Prasad was emotionally disturbed since the deaths of a close relative and a friend and had not recovered from the shock of their passing.

Prasad, who began his law career in 1964, was the Advocate General (AG) of Kerala twice -- from 2006 to 2011 and then from 2016 to 2021, His funeral is set to be held at 4.30 pm on Sunday, sources said.

