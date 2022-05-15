Left Menu

VP Naidu in UAE to convey India's condolences over death of Sheikh Khalifa

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 15-05-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 15:01 IST
VP Naidu in UAE to convey India's condolences over death of Sheikh Khalifa
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived here on Sunday to offer India's condolences over the demise of UAE's President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Friday after battling illness for several years.

''Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrives in Abu Dhabi to pay respects to HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Late President of UAE,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, sharing a photograph of his arrival.

The MEA in a statement on Saturday said Naidu will visit the UAE on May 15 to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of the UAE president and ruler.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the UAE embassy in New Delhi on Saturday to convey India's condolences.

''Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates, extending our deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the UAE,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

India observed a day of national mourning on Saturday as a mark of respect to Sheikh Khalifa.

''Under the leadership of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the India-UAE ties prospered greatly to the mutual benefit of the people of the two countries. He took exceptional care of the large Indian community in UAE, who held him in high esteem,'' the MEA said.

It said the two countries will continue to take forward their historic and comprehensive strategic relationship in new and diverse areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022