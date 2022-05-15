Finnish president confirms his country will apply to join NATO

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto confirmed on Sunday that his country would apply for membership of the NATO military alliance. The announcement came after Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday they both favored NATO membership, in a major policy shift prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, which shares a long land border with Finland, has said it would be a mistake for Helsinki to join the transatlantic alliance and that it would harm bilateral ties.

