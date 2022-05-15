Left Menu

Rap singer Balen Shah continues to lead in Kathmandu mayoral election

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:07 IST
Rap singer Balen Shah continues to lead in Kathmandu mayoral election
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Prominent Nepalese rap singer Balen Shah, who is contesting the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate, continued to lead the race for the key position on Sunday, a day after counting began.

Shah, 32, was followed by Keshav Sthapit belonging to the opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Sirjana Singh belonging to ruling Nepali Congress.

As 7,888 votes were counted so far Balen secured 2,926 votes while Sthapit and Singh secured 1,629 and 1,454 votes respectively.

Shah is a popular rap singer as well as an engineer by profession and has been leading in the vote counting winning support from young voters.

Kathmandu Metropolis witnessed 1,91,186 votes casted during Friday's local level elections.

In Bharatpur Metropolitan City Mayoral candidate Renu Dahal, daughter of CPN- Maoist Centre Pushpakamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' is leading in the vote counting and Vijaya Subedi of opposition CPN –UML is following her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022