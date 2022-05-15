Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:47 IST
Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP’s anti-encroachment drive
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday hold a key meeting of AAP MLAs on the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled civic bodies in different parts of the city, officials said.

The three civic bodies have been carrying out demolitions in several parts of Delhi, including Shaheen Bagh, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Karol Bagh, Khyala, and Lodhi Colony.

The meeting will begin at 11 am at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines during which a strategy will be chalked out to counter the BJP over the demolition drive, officials said on Sunday.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled for Saturday but was canceled following the massive fire in a building in Mundka in which at least 27 people have died.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to stop the ''destruction'' in the name of the anti-encroachment drive.

The deputy chief minister had also slammed the ''bulldozer politics'' of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

