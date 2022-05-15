Rahul Gandhi at Chintan Shivir: Need to revive connect with people, accept that it was broken

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday stressed the need to connect with people, saying this was not possible through "any shortcut". Speaking on the concluding day of the three-day brainstorming session, Chintan Shivir, in Udaipur, Gandhi said, "We have to revive our connection with people and need to accept that it was broken down. We will strengthen it. This will not happen with any shortcut, it requires hard work."

"Sometimes our senior leaders and workers go into depression. It's normal because this is not an easy fight. This fight cannot be fought by a regional party because this is a fight of ideology," he said. Boosting the morale of the party workers, Rahul Gandhi said, "Senior leaders showed us the direction and there is a lot of clarity where the Congress party has to go in terms of policy, thinking political position."

"I want to tell all Congress workers and leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you," Rahul Gandhi said at Nav Sankalp Shivir in Udaipur. Lashing out at the Centre, Rahul Gandhi said, "Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India's institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don't set the country on fire."

To strengthen connections with people, Congress will take out a nationwide yatra in October. He pointed out that Congress has always provided a platform for people to deliberate without fear and worry. "Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. India is a union of states, people of India come together to form the union," he added.

Congress Working Committee meeting was held today in Udaipur to give final shape to organizational reforms and stand on key issues. Here, CWC approved Congress 'Nav Sankalp' declaration at Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.

