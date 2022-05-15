US Domestic News Roundup: Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI; U.S. abortion rights advocates fuming over Biden, Democratic response to the looming threat and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Envoy says Russian diplomats in U.S. are threatened, enticed by FBI

Russian diplomats in Washington are being threatened with violence and U.S. intelligence services try to make contact with them, Tass news agency cited the ambassador as saying on Saturday. Anatoly Antonov told Russian television that since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, face-to-face meetings with U.S. officials had ended.

U.S. abortion rights advocates fuming over Biden, Democratic response to the looming threat

Frustration with President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party over their perceived lack of leadership on abortion rights is likely to add fuel to months of planned protests nationwide, activists said. An unprecedented Supreme Court leak two weeks ago showed the conservative majority of justices may soon reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973 that established abortion rights. Galvanized by the prospect, protesters marched across the country on Saturday, the start of what organizers said would be a "summer of rage."

NBA-Bucks cancel Game Seven watch party after shootings

The reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks said on Saturday they have canceled plans to have a watch party for their series-deciding game against the Boston Celtics after three separate shootings in the city's downtown left 21 people injured. The shootings occurred on Friday near a Milwaukee entertainment district where thousands of fans had been watching as the Bucks lost Game Six of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Dust storm, hurricane-force winds tear destructive path across U.S. upper Midwest

Hurricane-force winds tore across the U.S. upper Midwest Thursday evening, sending walls of dust across cities and rural towns, causing widespread property damage and killing at least two people. Straight-line winds up to 105 miles per hour (169 kph) reached from Kansas to Wisconsin, pushing waves of farmland topsoil across the horizon and plunging communities into darkness, according to meteorologists and soil experts.

'I'm outraged': voices from abortion rights protests across the U.S

Thousands of abortion rights supporters are protesting across the United States on Saturday, starting what organizers said would be "a summer of rage" if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. Here are some voices from the rallies in New York, Washington, Atlanta and Los Angeles:

Britney Spears announces miscarriage of her 'miracle baby'

Singer Britney Spears on Saturday posted on her Instagram about the death of her 'miracle baby,' about a month after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Sam Asghari. Spears said she was going through a devastating time and perhaps she should have waited to announce her pregnancy.

Trump endorses Mastriano for Pennsylvania governor

Former President Donald Trump announced Saturday he was backing Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano in that state's 2022 governor's race. The endorsement comes three days before the Republican primary election. Mastriano, a staunch Trump ally who has been a vocal proponent of his baseless stolen-election claims, was already leading in the polls against several other Republican challengers.

Gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack at a supermarket in Buffalo

An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, drove to Buffalo from his home several hours away to launch the afternoon attack that he broadcast in real-time on social media platform Twitch, a live video service owned by Amazon.com.

Texas high court says governor cannot order transgender child investigations

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday ruled that neither Governor Greg Abbott nor the state's attorney general had the authority to order child abuse investigations of families that provide certain medical treatment for their transgender children. In its ruling, the top court said the state could not investigate the family of a 16-year-old transgender child at the center of the case while the family's lawsuit was pending before lower courts.

Thousands in U.S. march under 'Ban Off Our Bodies' banner for abortion rights

Thousands of abortion rights supporters rallied across the United States on Saturday, angered by the prospect that the Supreme Court may soon overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide a half-century ago. The protests kicked off what organizers predict will be a "summer of rage" ignited by the May 2 disclosure of a draft opinion showing the court's conservative majority ready to reverse the 1973 ruling that established a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy.

