Not getting to work in Bengal, those with no ground reality connection calling shots: BJP MP

BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had so far been criticising the Centres jute policies, on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the saffron camp top brass, alleging that he not being allowed to work in West Bengal, despite being a state vice president of the party.Singh, who has been called to Delhi by the central leadership next week, told reporters at his residence in Bhatpara that grassroots-level members were also finding it difficult to carry out their day-to-day activities as leaders helming the state unit of the BJP were coming in the way of their work.Lets be clear.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had so far been criticising the Centre’s jute policies, on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at the saffron camp top brass, alleging that he ''not being allowed to work'' in West Bengal, despite being a state vice president of the party.

Singh, who has been called to Delhi by the central leadership next week, told reporters at his residence in Bhatpara that grassroots-level members were also finding it difficult to carry out their day-to-day activities as leaders helming the state unit of the BJP were coming in the way of their work.

''Let's be clear. By posting tweets on social media, we cannot dislodge the TMC from power in West Bengal. Those having no connection with the ground reality are calling the shots while proven fighters having mass base are being ignored. How can the BJP achieve its objective then?'' said Singh, who had switched over to the saffron camp from the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2019 The Barrackpore MP claimed that his hands, too, were tied despite being the BJP state vice president.

''It is like I have been gifted a fountain pen without ink and paper,'' he argued.

Senior leader and BJP MLA from Asansol South Agnimitra Paul, when asked about Singh’s assertions, however, said that he had been given adequate space to work.

''So far I know, Arjun Singh had been given adequate power and space in the state organization. Don't know why he is levelling such charges,'' she stated.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA from Jagatdal, Somenath Shyam, maintained that it ''hardly mattered what Arjun says'' as he is still with the BJP.

''Arjun is not trustworthy,'' Shyam, who was seen sharing dais with Singh during a recent programme, added.

