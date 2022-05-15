Union minister Athawale demands Wife's Day along lines of Mother's Day
Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that a Wifes Day be celebrated along the lines of Mothers Day.Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that a ''Wife's Day'' be celebrated along the lines of Mother's Day.
Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, ''a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times''. ''Behind every successful man there is a woman. We should celebrate Wife's Day,'' he added. International Mother's Day is celebrated and observed on the second Sunday in the month of May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wife
- Athawale
- Maharashtra
- International Mother's Day
- Sangli
- Ramdas Athawale
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife's murder
People of Maharashtra will thwart attempts to vitiate atmosphere, says CM on eve of state foundation day
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam to establish college affiliated to Vedic University in Maharashtra
Athawale against Raj Thackeray's comments on removing loudspeakers from mosques
Here is what husband Virat Kohli has to say to his wife Anushka Sharma on her 34th birthday