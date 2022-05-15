Left Menu

BJP chief J P Nadda to interact with 14 heads of missions Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:35 IST
BJP chief J P Nadda to interact with 14 heads of missions Monday
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Heads of missions from 14 countries will participate in an interaction with BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday at the party's headquarters here as part of its ''Know BJP'' initiative. Nadda had launched the exercise on the party's foundation day on April 6 specifically to address the overseas audience and had then interacted with heads of missions of 13 countries.

The party said in a statement that it intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in future too, and exchanges of delegations with political parties from different countries are also being planned.

Under the ongoing initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities, it said, noting that Nadda will elaborate on them.

He will also address queries from the guests, the party said. A documentary film depicting the journey of the Jan Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party will also be shown during the programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022