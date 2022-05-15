New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL27 DL-RJ-MIN-SON-LD RAPE Delhi Police in Jaipur to arrest Rajasthan Minister's son in rape case Jaipur/New Delhi: Delhi Police officials reached Jaipur on Sunday trying to arrest Rohit Joshi, Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi’s son who is accused of rape and has now been asked to appear before them by May 18.

DES28 RJ-LD TRADER-KILLING Raj trader’s murder: Cong deputy chief whip, 7 others booked Jaipur: The Rajasthan government’s deputy chief whip in the state assembly Mahendra Choudhary and seven others have been booked for their alleged involvement in the murder of a trader in Nagaur district, officials said on Sunday.

DEL34 UP-GYANVAPI-3RDLD-SURVEY 'Major part of Gyanvapi mosque's survey completed, exercise to continue on Monday' Varanasi: A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex here was carried out peacefully for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with the major part of the exercise said to have been completed.

DES34 UP-DINESH SHARMA-TN-HINDI UP's ex-deputy CM flays TN minister for linking Hindi-speaking people to 'pani-puri' sellers Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh's former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday flayed a Tamil Nadu minister for taking a dig at Hindu-spUP's ex-deputy CM flays TN minister for linking Hindi-speaking people to 'pani-puri' sellers eaking people and linking them with ''pani-puri'' sellers in Coimbatore.

DES12 PB-AMARINDER-PAK-SIKHS Amarinder condemns killing of two Sikh bizmen in Pak Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan on Sunday and slammed the government in the neighbouring country for only paying lip service to the community.

DES18 UKD-CHARDHAM-CONTROVERSY As remarks on Char Dham deaths trigger row, BJP leader says video shows half-truth Dehradun: An Uttarakhand BJP leader, whose remarks purportedly blaming Covid-related complications for the deaths during this year's Char Dham yatra have triggered a row, on Sunday said he was only quoting officials.

DES40 HP-MARTIAL ART-TOURNAMENT Himachal Pradesh: 34 years on, martial art tournament makes comeback at state-level Bagri (Shimla): Forty-eight teams are taking part here in a competition celebrating the Himachali martial art form of Thoda, which is inspired by the battle of the Mahabharata, reviving a state-level tournament that last took place over three decades back.

