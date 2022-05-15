Left Menu

Muslim group wants Cong to field at least one community candidate in RS polls

Out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, four are falling vacant in June 2022.Going by the number of Congress MLAs in Rajasthan, of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state, at least three party candidates are likely to win the polls for the Upper House, the Muslim groups coordinator Mohsin Rasheed Khan said in a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 20:38 IST
  • India

A Muslim group has urged Congress President Sonia Gandhi to field at least one candidate of the community from Rajasthan for the Rajya Sabha elections, to be held next month.

Making the demand, the Rajasthan Muslim Alliance gave a copy of its letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as well as Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan, four are falling vacant in June 2022.

Going by the number of Congress MLAs in Rajasthan, of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the state, at least three party candidates are likely to win the polls for the Upper House, the Muslim group's coordinator Mohsin Rasheed Khan said in a statement. He also claimed that neither Congress nor BJP has made any effort to send any Muslim candidate to the Rajya Sabha in the last 11 years.

The term of four Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan -- Om Mathur, K J Alphons, Ram Kumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh -- is going to end next month.

