Bharatiya Kisan Union splits with formation of BKU (non-political) headed by Rajesh Chauhan

After a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) split into two factions with the formation of one group called the BKU (Non-Political) being headed by Rajesh Singh Chauhan.

Rajesh Singh Chauhan, BKU (non-political) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a meeting in Lucknow on Sunday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) split into two factions with the formation of one group called the BKU (Non-Political) being headed by Rajesh Singh Chauhan. Chauhan, national vice president, BKU (non-political) said, "Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait will be the leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) but we have decided to form a separate union that will be Bharatiya Kisan Union (Non-political)."

On the formation of BKU (non-political) in Lucknow, Chauhan levelled allegations against BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait of using the organization for their political interests. "Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait are politically motivated. We will not join any political party. We will not go against our principles," he said.

The BKU (non-political) leader said ideological differences are the reason for the split in the party. "For the last eight to nine months, we had a difference of opinion, due to which we explained to them many times and our ideological difference was the reason for this split," Chauhan told ANI.

"We wanted to be without any political platform and work in the interest of the farmer. We changed our path and will expand this organization from state to country level. After a few days we will hold a press conference in Delhi," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

