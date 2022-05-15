Karnataka CM flags off TCS World 10K run

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the TCS World 10k run on Sunday and said that the run would bring a new enthusiasm to life. "Over 17,000 people, including the physically challenged and senior citizens, are participating in the 10k run for good health, national cause and enthusiasm for life. The TCS has done a good job by organising the run," Bommai said as per Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

TCS has exhibited its corporate social responsibility by allowing many non-governmental agencies to mobilise contributions through this forum for social causes, he added. Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan, Sports and Youth Empowerment minister Narayana Gowda and others were present. (ANI)

