Left Menu

Karnataka CM flags off TCS World 10K run

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the TCS World 10k run on Sunday and said that the run would bring a new enthusiasm to life.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:39 IST
Karnataka CM flags off TCS World 10K run
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the TCS World 10k run on Sunday and said that the run would bring a new enthusiasm to life. "Over 17,000 people, including the physically challenged and senior citizens, are participating in the 10k run for good health, national cause and enthusiasm for life. The TCS has done a good job by organising the run," Bommai said as per Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

TCS has exhibited its corporate social responsibility by allowing many non-governmental agencies to mobilise contributions through this forum for social causes, he added. Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan, Sports and Youth Empowerment minister Narayana Gowda and others were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
2
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022