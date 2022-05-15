Sweden's security needs best served by NATO membership, PM says
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-05-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 21:41 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Sweden's security needs are best served by NATO membership, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Sunday, after her party abandoned decades of opposition to joining the U.S.-led alliance in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The best thing for the security of Sweden and the Swedish people is to join NATO," Andersson told a news conference.
"We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in NATO."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Russia's Ukrainian quagmire providing tough lessons for China
More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, says Lavrov
Lifting sanctions against Russia part of peace talks with Ukraine - Lavrov
More than 1 mln people evacuated from Ukraine to Russia since Feb. 24, says Lavrov
US official: Ukraine resistance slows Russia