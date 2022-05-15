Left Menu

Swedish PM to seek parliament backing for NATO bid on Monday

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-05-2022 22:08 IST
  Country:
  Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she will go to parliament on Monday to seek broad support for an application to join NATO, after her party dropped its long-standing opposition to membership in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Tomorrow I will assure that there is a broad parliamentary support in the Riksdag for a Swedish membership application and after that we will be set to take a government decision," Andersson told a news conference.

There is already overwhelming support in parliament for a Swedish membership bid. Neighbour and close ally Finland said on Sunday it will apply for membership.

