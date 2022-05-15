Following are the top stories till 11 pm: NATION DEL87 LDALL CONG SHIVIR Cong decides on key reforms to put house in order, resolves to re-establish lost connect with people Udaipur: After a three-day brainstorming session, the Congress on Sunday decided to focus on re-establishing the lost connect with people and resolved to usher in a host of organisational reforms, including “one family, one ticket” and fielding those below 50 years of age in half of the seats from 2024 Lok Sabha polls. By Asim Kamal and Sanjeev Chopra DEL69 PM-2NDLD NEPAL My visit to Nepal intended to further deepen 'time-honoured' linkages: PM Modi New Delhi: India's ties with Nepal are ''unparalleled'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, a day ahead of his visit to Lumbini in the neighbouring country on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

DEL82 DELHI-LD MUNDKA FIRE Delhi fire: Building owner arrested; agonising wait for kin as 19 of 27 bodies yet to be identified New Delhi: The owner of the building in Delhi's Mundka where a massive fire claimed the lives of at least 27 people was arrested on Sunday, even as there was no end to wait for the kin of the deceased with 19 bodies yet to be identified.

DEL40 PAR-RBI-CRYPTO CURRENCY Cryptos can lead to dollarisation of economy: RBI officials to par panel New Delhi: Cryptocurrencies can lead to ''dollarisation'' of a part of the economy which would be against India’s sovereign interest, top officials of the RBI have told a parliamentary panel, according to sources. By Jatin Takkar DEL90 LD WEATHER Mercury breaches 49 deg mark in North India; heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala New Delhi: An intense heatwave scorched parts of north India on Sunday with places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh recording 49 degrees Celsius and above while the weather office has warned of heavy rainfall across Kerala and sounded a red alert for five districts.

DEL34 UP-GYANVAPI-3RDLD-SURVEY 'Major part of Gyanvapi mosque's survey completed, exercise to continue on Monday' Varanasi: A court-mandated videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex here was carried out peacefully for the second consecutive day on Sunday, with the major part of the exercise said to have been completed.

DEL30 CEC-KUMAR-LD CHARGE Rajiv Kumar assumes charge as chief election commissioner New Delhi: Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar took charge as the 25th chief election commissioner (CEC) on Sunday and the first major task before him will be to hold the President and the Vice President elections, which are due shortly.

BUSINESS DEL75 BIZ-LD-WHEAT-PROCUREMENT Wheat procurement in Haryana extended till May 31; Punjab told to buy till month-end New Delhi: The government's wheat procurement in Haryana has been extended till May 31 while the Punjab government has been asked to buy the grain till month-end, a senior Food Ministry official said on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN53 VATICAN-INDIAN-LDALL SAINTHOOD Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope Vatican City: Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, on Sunday became the first Indian layman to be declared a saint by Pope Francis who used the impressive canonisation ceremony here to renew his appeal to world leaders that they may be ''protagonists of peace and not of war.'' FGN67 PAK-LDALL SIKHS 2 Sikh businessmen killed by IS militants in northwest Pak; PM Sharif says ‘act of terrorism’ Peshawar: Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead by the Islamic State terrorists in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, the latest targeted attack against the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

FGN50 FINLAND-2NDLD NATO Russian neighbour Finland announces it wants to join NATO Berlin: Finland declared Sunday that it wants to join NATO, as a senior official with the western military alliance expressed hope that — with Russia's military advance appearing to falter — Ukraine can win the war. (AP) FGN58 LD LANKA Lankan PM Wickremesinghe holds talks with World Bank, ADB as India delivers diesel shipment Colombo: Sri Lanka's newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday held discussions with representatives of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank on the current economic crisis in the country, as India delivered the 12th shipment of diesel containing over 400,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) of fuel to the island nation which is facing its worst economic crisis.

FGN54 US-7THLD SHOOTING Shoppers, guard among 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack Buffalo (US): Shoppers out on a weekend afternoon and a retired police officer working as a security guard were among the 10 shot and killed at a Buffalo supermarket by a white teenager who authorities say was motivated by racial hatred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)