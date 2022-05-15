Left Menu

Gurugram: BJP leader attacked during condolence meeting

BJP and Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Ammu was allegedly attacked in a condolence meeting here on Sunday, police said.According to the FIR lodged at the Sohna City police station, Pawan Verma, a friend of Ammu, hit the BJP leader with the butt of a revolver around 4.45 during a condolence meeting at a dharamshala. Ammu in his complaint said the accused had grabbed his property.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-05-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 23:23 IST
Gurugram: BJP leader attacked during condolence meeting
  • Country:
  • India

BJP and Karni Sena leader Suraj Pal Ammu was allegedly attacked in a condolence meeting here on Sunday, police said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Sohna City police station, Pawan Verma, a friend of Ammu, hit the BJP leader with the butt of a revolver around 4.45 during a condolence meeting at a dharamshala. Ammu in his complaint said the accused had grabbed his property. People present on the occasion announced social boycott of the accused. The complaint has been registered under Sections 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 25 (1B) (a) of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global
4
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022