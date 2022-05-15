Jharkhand govt infested with corruption: State BJP chief Deepak Prakash

Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Sunday claimed that the state government is infested with corruption. His comment came in the wake of the IAS Pooja Singhal corruption case.

"Corruption is everywhere in this government. A recent example is the ongoing raids and actions of agencies. When we raised these issues, they asked for the evidence...now the evidence is before everyone. This is very shameful for every single Jharkhandi...Jharkhand is defamed in the whole country", said Deepak Prakash. He held the JMM-led alliance government for corruption in Jharkhand.

"Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Congress and RJD are responsible for this. CM and his family have been involved in corruption, but now Palamu DC is also involved in similar activities. Palamu DC has allotted mining leases to his very close ones. One of the partners of the lease is Anjana Chaurasiya who is a relative of Palamu DC", said the Jharkhand BJP chief. The Enforcement Directorate, last week, arrested Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal on Wednesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

"Pooja Singhal was the chairman of Jharkhand State Minerals Development Corporation Limited (JSMDC). She did corruption over there too. One of her trustworthy is Ashok Kumar. He must be investigated as well as other district mining officers too should be investigated deeply", added Prakash. (ANI)

