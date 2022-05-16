Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency

Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud won the top job again in a vote by parliamentarians on Sunday, defeating incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in a final round.

Supporters greeted the result by cheering and firing guns in the air around the capital Mogadishu after three rounds of voting throughout the day by politicians in a heavily guarded airport hangar.

