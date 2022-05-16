Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud wins presidency
Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 16-05-2022 02:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 02:36 IST
- Country:
- Somalia
Former Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud won the top job again in a vote by parliamentarians on Sunday, defeating incumbent President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in a final round.
Supporters greeted the result by cheering and firing guns in the air around the capital Mogadishu after three rounds of voting throughout the day by politicians in a heavily guarded airport hangar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Somali
- Mogadishu
- Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
Advertisement