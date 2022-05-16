Left Menu

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

Rajiv Kumar, the senior most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2022 04:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 04:09 IST
Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner
Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajiv Kumar, the senior most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as the 25th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the country. Kumar has been serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020.

During his tenure as Election Commissioner, elections have been held for State Assemblies of Bihar in 2020, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal amidst Covid concerns in March-April 2021 and also elections to Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh recently in early 2022. After assuming charge as CEC, Rajiv Kumar said that he is honoured to have been given the responsibility to lead one of the finest institutions gifted by the Indian Constitution - the institution that reinforces our democracy.

He stated that a lot has been done during the last seventy years by ECI to give our citizens free and fair elections, to ensure purity of the electoral rolls, prevent malpractices and enhance the quality of our elections. "The Commission will follow the time-tested and democratic methods of consultations and consensus building in bringing about any major reforms for dynamically evolving to changing contexts. And in matters for which it is responsible under the Constitution, ECI will not shy away from tough decisions," he added.

Kumar also said that technology will further be made the major instrument for simplification of processes and practices for bringing about transparency and ease of voter services for better election management and operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects; Britain delays ban on promotion of high-sugar foods and more

Health News Roundup: Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022