JP Nadda to interact with 14 Heads of Missions today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday will interact with a group of Head of Missions to India. Head of Missions from 14 countries will participate in an interaction with Nadda at 4 pm at BJP Headquarters 6A, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Margin Delhi tomorrow, according to an official statement issued by the party.

This interaction is a part of the series of programme "Know BJP" initiative launched by the party's national president. It is to be known that on the BJP Foundation Day, Nadda launched the new initiative "Know BJP" specifically to address overseas audience and interacted with Head of Missions of 13 countries of the world.

BJP intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in future too. Exchanges of delegations with political parties from different countries are also being planned in due course of time, read the statement. Under the "Know BJP" initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities.

During this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of BJP and its governments in nation building. He will also address the queries from the distinguished guests. After this, a documentary film depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and BJP will also be shown during the program.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President DK Aruna, Party's in charge of Foreign Affairs Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam and few other party leaders will also be present during the interaction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)