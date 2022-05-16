Left Menu

Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmonious, sustainable: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhisms founder, in Nepal to mark the day.

Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmonious, sustainable: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Monday that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.

Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day. He tweeted, ''On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.'' PTI KR CPS

