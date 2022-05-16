Left Menu

PM Modi greets Sikkim people on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day, and said they have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress.On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.Modi tweeted, Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim.

PM Modi greets Sikkim people on statehood day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day, and said they have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress.

On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

Modi tweeted, ''Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health.'' PTI KR RCJ

