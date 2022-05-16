Left Menu

Difficult for vehicle downhill & 'failed' leader to apply brakes, accident inevitable: Sanjay Raut in jibe at Fadnavis

In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:08 IST
Difficult for vehicle downhill & 'failed' leader to apply brakes, accident inevitable: Sanjay Raut in jibe at Fadnavis
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an apparent jibe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said it is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a ''failed'' opposition leader to apply brakes and in such a case, an accident is inevitable. Raut's comments came a day after Fadnavis likened the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Maharashtra to the Babri mosque structure and said he would not rest till the Shiv Sena-led dispensation was brought down from power.

Fadnavis had also said the Shiv Sena does not mean Mumbai, Maharashtra or Hindutva, and that nobody can separate Mumbai from the state, but he wants to free the city from ''corruption and misdeeds''.

Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, in a tweet on Monday said, "It is difficult for a vehicle on a downward slope and a failed opposition leader to apply brakes. Accident is inevitable.'' Shiv Sena MLC and party spokesperson Manisha Kayande said when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray raised the issue of inflation and employment in his rally on Saturday, Fadnavis dubbed it as a ''laughter show''.

"Is this your Hindutva?" she questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022