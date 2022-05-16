Russia calls Finland, Sweden joining NATO a mistake with 'far-reaching consequences' -agencies
Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 12:23 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said Finland and Sweden choosing to join the NATO military alliance was a mistake that would have far-reaching consequences and see the global situation change radically, news agencies reported.
Ryabkov said Finland and Sweden should have no illusions that Russia will simply put up with their decision, Interfax reported.
