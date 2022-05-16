Left Menu

BJP govt destroyed economy: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the countrys economy, which was strengthened by the former UPA government.At a rally in Rajasthans Banswara district, he also charged that the BJP and Prime Minister Modi want to create two Hindustans, with one for the rich and select two-three industrialists and the other of Dalits, farmers, the poor and underprivileged.The Congress, he said, wants only one Hindustan.The Congress leader, who has been targeting the government over the state of the economy and issue of unemployment, said,The BJP government has attacked our economy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the country's economy, which was ''strengthened'' by the former UPA government.

At a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara district, he also charged that the BJP and Prime Minister Modi want to create two Hindustans, with one for the rich and select two-three industrialists and the other of Dalits, farmers, the poor, and the underprivileged.

The Congress, he said, wants only one Hindustan.

The Congress leader, who has been targeting the government over the state of the economy and the issue of unemployment, said,'' The BJP government has attacked our economy. PM did demonetization, and wrongly implemented GST due to which the economy got destroyed. UPA worked to strengthen the economy but Narendra Modi caused harm to our economy''.

Slamming the ruling party at the Centre, he charged that the "BJP wants to create two Hindustans and we want one Hindustan. This is the fight in the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

