Bihar Rajya Sabha by-election: JDU fields Anil Hegde

Janta Dal United(JDU) on Monday fielded Anil Hegde as its candidate for bye-election in Bihar. The by-election will be held on May 30.

By election is being held in Bihar for one Rajya Sabha seat which fell vacant after the demise of Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Mahendra Prasad on December 27. Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as King Mahendra among his fans, went to the Rajya Sabha for a record seventh time as a candidate of various political parties. Last he was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a JDU member in 2018.

Anil Hegde is a native of Mangalore, Karnataka. He is considered close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Senior JDU leader told ANI that Anil Hegde is very humble and organisational man who is working with party from decades and he is residing in Patna and working for strengthening party organisation.

"When former party president Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar had differences over organizational matters, Hegde strongly stand with the chief minister," added the JDU leader. According to Election Commission, the notification for the by-election will be issued on May 12. The last date for filing nominations will be May 19. The polling will be held on May 30 between 9 am and 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done on the same day after polling concludes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)