EU needs a few more days for next sanctions package on Russia - Germany

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-05-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 14:40 IST
The European Union will need a few more days to find agreement on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"As Germans, we know that this [an oil embargo] is not an easy step. Certain issues still need to be resolved, and this will not happen today," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.

"But I am confident that we will find agreement in the coming days", she added.

