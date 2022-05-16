EU needs a few more days for next sanctions package on Russia - Germany
The European Union will need a few more days to find agreement on a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
"As Germans, we know that this [an oil embargo] is not an easy step. Certain issues still need to be resolved, and this will not happen today," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels.
"But I am confident that we will find agreement in the coming days", she added.
