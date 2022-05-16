Rahul Gandhi claims 'BJP creating two Indias; one for rich, other for poor'

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating two Indias, one for the rich and chosen big industrialists and the other for the poor, tribals and Dalits.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is creating two Indias, one for the rich and chosen big industrialists and the other for the poor, tribals and Dalits. The Congress leader also said that country is witnessing a battle between two ideologies.

He was speaking at a rally in the Karana village of Rajasthan's Banswara today. "It is a fight between two ideologies. On one side is Congress' ideology, which says that we have to go ahead by bringing everyone together, respect everyone and protect everyone's history and culture. On the other side is the BJP, which creates divides and erases tribals' history and culture," said Rahul Gandhi.

"This is a fight that is going on today in India. We connect people, they divide people. We help the weak, they help chosen big industrialists," he said. He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the country's economy, which was "strengthened" by the former UPA government.

"The BJP government has wrecked our economy. The PM implemented demonetisation and the wrong GST. It destroyed our economy. Earlier UPA worked to strengthen the economy, but the BJP and PM Modi harmed it. Today the situation is such that youth can't get a job in the country," he said. Rahul Gandhi said that Congress wants one India where everyone gets the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.

"The BJP wants to build two Indias; one for the rich, two-three big industrialists, and the other for the poor, the tribals, Dalits, the backward and the weak. We don't want two Indias. We want one India where everyone gets the opportunity to fulfil their dreams," he added. He further said that during the UPA government, Congress had brought a historic law to protect land, forest and water.

"Relationship between Congress and the tribals is very old and deep. We protect your history. We don't want to erase or suppress your history. During the UPA government, we had brought a historic law to protect your land, forest and water," he said in Karana Village of Banswara. The Congress leaders further added that through PESA and Land acquisition Bill the Congress government protected the wealth, produce in forests and directed its benefits for the tribals. (ANI)

