Blast from gas leak hits Tunisian minister's house, security official says

A gas leak caused a blast at the home of Tunisia's interior minister on Monday, leaving him unhurt but causing slight burns to his wife, a security official said.
Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has emerged as one of Tunisia's most powerful figures since President Kais Saied moved towards one-man rule last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree.
