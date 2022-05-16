Left Menu

Blast from gas leak hits Tunisian minister's house, security official says

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 16-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 15:32 IST
Representative image (file photo)
A gas leak caused a blast at the home of Tunisia's interior minister on Monday, leaving him unhurt but causing slight burns to his wife, a security official said.

Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine has emerged as one of Tunisia's most powerful figures since President Kais Saied moved towards one-man rule last summer, dismissing parliament and saying he could rule by decree.

