PM Modi may attend chief secretaries' conclave in Dharamshala in June

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend a conclave of chief secretaries of states and union territories in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh next month, an official spokesman said.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting at Ridge in Shimla on May 31 to mark the eighth anniversary of his dispensation.

Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls in December.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a meeting with NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on the conclave and the prime minister's proposed visit to Dharamshala in June, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, and NITI Aayog officials Yogesh Suri and Sanyukta Samaddar were present on the occasion.

Thakur has requested Modi to attend the two-day conclave, the spokesman said.

However, the exact dates of the conclave were not mentioned in a statement issued by the state Public Relations Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

