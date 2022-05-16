Left Menu

Lukashenko urges Russia-led CSTO military alliance to unite against West

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:17 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday urged other members of a Russian-dominated military alliance to stand united, and accused the West of hoping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine to try to weaken Russia as much as possible.

Lukashenko, speaking at a summit of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Moscow, said "hellish sanctions" against his country and Russia could have been avoided if the group had spoken with one voice.

"Without a united front, the collective West will build up pressure on the post-Soviet space," Lukashenko said in televised opening remarks, addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

