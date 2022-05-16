Left Menu

Ready to explain views about Bengal situation to central leaders: BJP MP

If I am asked to explain my views by the central leadership, I will do the same, he added.Singh had left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 17:28 IST
Ready to explain views about Bengal situation to central leaders: BJP MP
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Arjun Singh, who had been critical of the Centre's policy towards the jute sector and the party's state unit, on Monday said he is ready to explain his views about the issues raised by them to the BJP central leadership.

While talking to reporters at the airport here before leaving for Delhi to meet BJP top brass on being summoned, Singh claimed that what he had said was not against the party.

''The policy of the Centre is bleeding the already sick jute sector. The Centre is not listening to our suggestion about fixing the jute problem. I have no hesitation to speak the truth in the interest of industry,'' he said.

Singh is the MP of Barrackpore, an industrial area where several jute mills are facing raw jute crisis. On his assertion that leaders having no touch with ground-level workers and active only on social media are getting prominence in the state BJP, he said that he had not done anything against the party since he joined it. ''I have only spoken against the system in the state BJP, which is causing more harm than good to the party's prospects. If I am asked to explain my views (by the central leadership), I will do the same,'' he added.

Singh had left the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP's state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that he cannot comment on Singh's reported statements. ''The central BJP will take a call on the issue.'' PTI SUS NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022