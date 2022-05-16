Nepal looks forward to strengthening ties with India based on mutual respect and understanding: Deuba

Nepal looks forward to strengthening its relations with India based on mutual respect and understanding, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba said on Monday, asserting that the two neighbors are tied to each other with common spiritual and cultural values and bonds.

Addressing the International Buddhist Conference also attended by visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Deuba said that Nepal greatly values India's cooperation in the development of infrastructure, connectivity, hydroelectricity, agriculture, human resources as well as post-earthquake reconstruction and restoration of cultural heritage sites.

"As this year marks the 75th year of formalization of diplomatic relations between Nepal and India, we look forward to strengthening our relations based on mutual respect and understanding," he said.

Deuba said that a Buddhist circuit that connects Nepal's Lumbini with India's Bodhgaya, Sarnath, and Kushinagar will play a positive role in promoting cultural tourism between Nepal and India.

Lumbini, located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal, is one of the holiest places of Buddhism, as Lord Buddha was born there.

Bodhgaya is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment while Sarnath, located about 12 km from the ancient temple town of Varanasi, is the place where he preached his first sermon after attaining enlightenment. He is believed to have attained Mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar after his death.

Nepal and India are tied to each other with common spiritual and cultural values and bonds, Deuba said.

"We are committed to developing the Buddhist circuit that connects the important places of Buddha's life with each other.

"We are eager to welcome a large number of tourists from India and other countries in the world in the newly constructed Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahwa," Prime Minister Deuba said.

India has provided Nepal significant assistance at difficult times, particularly when the COVID-19 disrupted life and livelihood, he said.

The government of Nepal is grateful to the government of India for its continued cooperation in the economic development of Nepal, Deuba said.

