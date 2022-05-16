US Domestic News Roundup: Trump-era special prosecutor takes ex-Clinton campaign lawyer to trial; Johnny Depp defamation trial resumes Monday with ex-wife Heard on stand and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump-era special prosecutor takes ex-Clinton campaign lawyer to trial

A lawyer who worked on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign faces a criminal trial this week on charges of lying to the FBI in a crucial test for a special prosecutor appointed during President Donald Trump's administration. A federal judge in the District of Columbia will seat a jury on Monday in the politically charged case of attorney Michael Sussmann, who is accused of misleading the FBI about who he represented when he approached the bureau with since-discredited information tying Trump to a Russian bank.

Johnny Depp defamation trial resumes Monday with ex-wife Heard on stand

Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, will return to the witness stand on Monday in a defamation trial filled with graphic allegations of physical and emotional abuse from both sides. Jurors in the case have listened to explicit recordings of the couple's arguments and testimony about a severed finger, feces in a bed, and an alleged sexual assault with a bottle.

New York supermarket shooting probe to weigh if warning signs were missed

An investigation into the weekend shooting of more than a dozen people at a western New York supermarket will turn on Monday to whether authorities missed telltale signs and red flags left by the teenage gunman prior to his racist killing spree. Authorities said Payton Gendron, 18, carried out an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, where 11 of the 13 wounded were Black.

Powell's Fed getting more diverse, but big gaps remain

The Senate's sign-off last week on Jerome Powell's second term as head of the Federal Reserve leaves the helm of the U.S. central bank in the hands of a white male, just as it has been for most of its 108-year history. But later this summer, for the first time, white men will account for fewer than half of the Fed's policymakers.

Facing raft of Trump-inspired new voter limits, Democrats gird for legal battles

When a Forsyth County, Georgia, man last week challenged the eligibility of 13,000 voters, a power that new state law gives individual citizens, it set Democrats and voting-rights activists scrambling, calling in a high-powered law firm to protest. County election officials rejected his request, but party organizers expect to be doing more of this kind of quick mobilization as the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, fearing Republicans will tap provisions in the state's 2021 election law to try to suppress the vote.

Biden's team sees few options on inflation before the November midterms

The Biden administration is increasingly feeling it has little control over short-term inflation, officials say, and is looking for ways to offset the political risk from price hikes in the months leading up to November's elections. Data last week showed inflation still at 40-year highs, but slightly off an earlier peak. The economy and Biden's handling of it are top issues for voters, and lowering the cost of meat, gas and other household staples is a key way Biden and his fellow Democrats could defend control of Congress in November's midterm elections, strategists say.

Churchgoers hog-tie gunman after shooting in California church kills one

A gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord, authorities said. Police responded to the incident that unfolded at about 1:30 p.m. local time (2039 GMT) at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods and arrested an unidentified suspect in his 60s, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told a news conference.

Factbox-Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch on May 17 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho

Voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho and Kentucky hold nominating primaries on Tuesday where voters will pick their parties' candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices, helping to shape the field for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Here are four contests to watch:

Buffalo's Black community was stunned after being visited by 'evil'

The Tops Friendly Market chosen by the white gunman to launch his deadly racist attack on Saturday served as an anchor of sorts for the Black community along Buffalo's Jefferson Avenue, one of the few places where residents could buy groceries. Now even that modest sanctuary no longer feels safe to many Black people in Buffalo, which takes pride in its nickname "the City of Good Neighbors."

White House says $110 billion in infrastructure funds released in first 6 months

The White House on Monday said it has released $110 billion in funding from the $1 trillion infrastructure package that seeks to fix crumbling roads, expand broadband internet and improve the electrical grid. Monday marks the six-month anniversary of President Joe Biden's signing of bipartisan infrastructure legislation. It coincides with the 2022 "Infrastructure Week" that opens Monday https://unitedforinfrastructure.org. Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump touted "Infrastructure week" in 2018, but was unable to pass a bill.

