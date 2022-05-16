Hungary PM Orban flags "era of recession" in Europe

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday raised the prospect of an "era of recession" in Europe as the continent grapples with surging energy costs and rising inflation due to the war in Ukraine.

Orban, who took the oath of office in parliament following his April election landslide, said Hungary would not block European Union sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as long as they posed no risk to Hungary's energy security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)