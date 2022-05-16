Sikkim celebrates 47th statehood day

The 47th statehood day of Sikkim was celebrated with great fanfare on Monday.

It was on this day in 1975 that Sikkim had become a state of the Union of India following the 36th amendment of the Constitution.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

''Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim has set an example before rest of the country in organic farming and adopting the path of sustainable development. My best wishes to all the residents of Sikkim for continued growth and prosperity,'' the president tweeted.

In a Twitter post, Modi said, ''Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health.'' ''Greetings to our hardworking sisters and brothers of Sikkim on their statehood day. This state is known for its great culture and immense natural beauty. I pray for Sikkim's progress in the years to come,'' Shah said in a post on the microblogging platform.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to his predecessors for their contribution to the development and prosperity of the state in the last 47 years.

''On the occasion of statehood day, 2022, I extend my heartiest greetings to all Sikkimese people...on this day, Sikkim opted for democracy and from that moment onwards, Sikkimese people have contributed to the development and prosperity of our nation, integrating a deep bond with the country,'' he said in a message.

He iterated his commitment to preserving and protecting the culture, heritage, traditional practices of the people of Sikkim and improving their standard of living.

While addressing an official function held at Manan Kendra on the occasion, Tamang announced the renaming of the Government Degree College in West Sikkim's Gyalshing after former chief minister Sanchaman Limboo.

He also announced the renaming of the Government Senior Secondary School at Gelling after Dr B R Ambedkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)