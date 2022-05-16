Left Menu

Nordic neighbours vow to help Finland and Sweden in case of attack

Updated: 16-05-2022 19:10 IST
Norway, Denmark and Iceland in a joint statement on Monday said they stand ready to support NATO applicants Finland and Sweden in case the two Nordic nations were to come under attack.

"Together with Denmark and Iceland, Norway stands ready to assist its Nordic neighbours by all means necessary should they be the victim of aggression on their territory before obtaining NATO membership," said Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

