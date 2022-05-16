Mexican foreign minister to speak with Blinken, president says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard would speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the day.

Lopez Obrador also said he would on Wednesday receive a commission of organizers of the Summit of the the Americas, and that Mexico's government would during their talks set out why it wanted all countries in the region to take part in the U.S.-hosted summit.

