Left Menu

Mexican foreign minister to speak with Blinken, president says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:35 IST
Mexican foreign minister to speak with Blinken, president says
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard would speak with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken later in the day.

Lopez Obrador also said he would on Wednesday receive a commission of organizers of the Summit of the the Americas, and that Mexico's government would during their talks set out why it wanted all countries in the region to take part in the U.S.-hosted summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022