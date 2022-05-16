Left Menu

French PM expected to resign in widely expected cabinet overhaul - sources

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-05-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 19:37 IST
French PM expected to resign in widely expected cabinet overhaul - sources
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday was at the Elysee presidential palace where he was expected to hand his resignation to the president, two government sources told Reuters.

His moves paves the way for a widely expected cabinet overhaul by President Emmanuel Macron after his re-election in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

Lupin, Glenmark recall drugs in US market

 India
2
Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

Scientists identify how brain triages emotions during dream sleep

 United States
3
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Gujarat Titans

 India
4
No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

No Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022