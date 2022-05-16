JD(U) supports BJP MP's campaign against Raj Thackeray

The Janata Dal (United) on Monday supported BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's call to stall Raj Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya on June 5, and said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief must first apologise for the ''harassment and insult'' his party has inflicted on north Indians in his state.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said he had spoken to Singh to extend his party's support to his campaign, and asserted that its members will join the BJP MP, an influential politician in his region in Uttar Pradesh, to extend an ''appropriate welcome'' to Thackeray during his journey from Lucknow airport to Ayodhya.

''Thackeray should come to Lucknow airport with return ticket,'' said Tyagi, whose party is a BJP ally.

Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Kaisarganj, has been rallying people against Thackeray's proposed visit to Ayodhya, where the Ram temple is being built, citing his frequent comments in the past targeting Hindi-speaking people and cases of violence and harassment against them, allegedly at his instigation, in Maharashtra.

The BJP MP's stand is seen to be independent of his party which has been veering closer to Thackeray of late following his campaign against the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharastra over Hindutva issues.

Tyagi said Thackeray must apologise for his utterances and actions allegedly against north Indians and offer assurance of not repeating them in future if he wanted the protests against his visit to be withdrawn.

He hit out at the MNC chief for repeated insults and harassment of north Indians.

