Guinea-Bissau's president Embalo dissolves parliament, citing corruption

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has dissolved the country's parliament, accusing deputies of corruption among other issues, he said on Monday.

The tiny West African country has seen frequent political turmoil, with ten coups or attempted coups since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974. In February, Embalo survived the latest failed coup and assassination attempt. "The National People's Assembly has defended and protected, under the guise of parliamentary immunity, deputies heavily indicted for crimes of corruption, harmful administration and embezzlement," said Embalo in a statement.

It also referred to "persistent and insurmountable differences" between the national assembly and other government branches, justifying the dissolution of the parliament. Legislative elections will be held on Dec. 18, 2022, the statement said.

