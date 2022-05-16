Unilateral action on N. Ireland is wrong, Sinn Fein tells UK's Johnson

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said her party had a "fairly tough" meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday in which they told him taking unilateral action over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland would be wrong. McDonald said Johnson was not clear with her about the details of proposed domestic legislation which would effectively disapply parts of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol.

"We have said directly to him that the proposed unilateral act of legislating at Westminster is wrong. It seems to us absolutely extraordinary that the British government would propose to legislate to break the law," McDonald told reporters following a meeting with Johnson in Northern Ireland. "We've had no straight answers really from the British Prime Minister."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)