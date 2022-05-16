JP Nadda interacts with foreign diplomats under 'Know BJP' initiative

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday interacted with a group of heads of Missions including Ambassadors and High Commissioners to India at his party headquarters under the 'Know BJP' initiative. It is to be known that on the BJP Foundation Day, Nadda launched the new initiative "Know BJP" specifically to address the overseas audience and interacted with the Head of Missions of 13 countries of the world.

BJP intends to continue such interactions with small groups of foreign diplomats in future too. Exchanges of delegations with political parties from different countries are also being planned in due course of time, according to an official statement issued by the party on Sunday. Under the "Know BJP" initiative, the party will present detailed information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities.

According to the statement, during this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP and its governments in nation-building. He will also address the queries from distinguished guests. After this, a documentary film depicting the journey of Jan Sangh and the BJP will also be shown during the program.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, National Vice-President DK Aruna, Party in charge of Foreign Affairs Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam and a few other party leaders will also be present during the interaction. (ANI)

