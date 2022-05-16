N. Ireland's DUP leader: Idea that UK PM Johnson is taking sides is "for the fairies"

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on Monday rubbished the idea that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taking sides between the unionist and nationalist parties.

Johnson was in Belfast to urge local political leaders to form a new power-sharing government, a key institution under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement. "The idea that the Prime Minister is taking sides is for the fairies," Democratic Unionist Party's Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters. "The Prime Minister is here because it's his job to protect Northern Ireland, it is his job to ensure that we have the right to trade freely within our own country."

