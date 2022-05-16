Lebanon's Hezbollah-backed deputy house speaker loses seat

Lebanon's Hezbollah-backed deputy parliament speaker Elie Ferzli lost his seat during Sunday's elections, according to official results shown to media by the interior minister.

Ferzli, 72, lost his Orthodox Christian seat in the West Beqaa region, the results showed.

Three members of a Hezbollah-backed list won in the district, in addition to two members of a list backed by the pro-Western Druze Progressive Socialist Party and one member of an opposition list, Yassin Yassin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)