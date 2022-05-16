New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL60 UP-GYANVAPI-SHIVLING-3RDLD SEAL 'Shivling found': Court order sealing of spot, Gyanvapi mosque panel disputes claim Varanasi: A local court on Monday ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during the court-mandated videography survey.

DEL58 UP-GYANVAPI-REAX Muslims not ready to lose another mosque: Owaisi Lucknow: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said Muslims are not ready to lose another mosque after the Babri Masjid, on a day it was claimed in a Varanasi court that a Shivling was found in the Gyanvapi complex during a survey.

DEL51 GYANVAPI-SHIVLING-VHP-REAX 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi mosque premises proof of temple's existence, everyone should accept it: VHP New Delhi: Hours after one of the parties in the Gyanvapi mosque complex case claimed a 'Shivling' has been found on its premises, the Vishva Hindu Parisad (VHP) on Monday termed it a proof of the existence of a temple there and hoped it will lead to an ''obvious outcome''.

DEL24 RJ-RAHUL LD BJP BJP works to create divide, Cong to connect with all: Rahul Banswara (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create two Hindustans, one for the rich and the other for the poor. DES27 RJ-BRIDGE-BENESHWAR DHAM Gehlot, Rahul lay foundation of bridge at Beneshwar Dham in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday laid the foundation of a bridge at Beneshwar Dham, the confluence of Mahi, Jakham and Som rivers which is also known as the ''Prayag of tribals''.

DEL43 HP-PM LD-CONCLAVE PM Modi may attend chief secretaries' conclave in Dharamshala in June Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi may attend a conclave of chief secretaries of states and Union territories in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh next month, said an official statement issued here on Monday.

DES37 UKD-TIRATH-JEANS I stick to my views, no regrets: Tirath Rawat on 'ripped jeans' remarks Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said he does not regret his remarks on ripped jeans, that had kicked up a storm last year, and that his ''views remain unchanged''.

