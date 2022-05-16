BJP will win upcoming local bodies polls in MP handsomely, says state unit chief

The BJP is confident of performing well in the upcoming local bodies elections in Madhya Pradesh by highlighting the performances of the state government and the Centre, state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said on Monday.

The MP government has filed a petition for modification of the May 10 order of the Supreme Court directing the state election commission to notify the programme for local bodies polls within two weeks. The petition will come up for hearing on Tuesday.

''By honouring whatever decision the apex court will give on the issue of OBC reservation in local bodies elections, the state BJP's core committee has decided to contest the upcoming local bodies polls with full might by highlighting the performance of the BJP governments at the Centre and here,'' Sharma told reporters.

The party's core committee, including Sharma, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia, attended the meeting to discuss the upcoming local bodies polls.

He said the BJP will score a thumping victory in the upcoming local bodies polls.

In its May 10 order, the SC had said until the triple test exercise, which was mentioned in a Constitution bench verdict of 2010, is completed in all respects, no reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) can be provisioned.

The apex court also stated that the election process cannot be delayed as it would result in creating a hiatus situation upon expiry of the five-year term and it is the constitutional obligation of the authorities to hold elections on time.

However, the MP government filed a petition to request the Supreme Court to modify its order in the light of various steps taken by the state government on the issue of granting 27 per cent reservation to OBC in the local bodies polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)